Seniors lose over $2 million in false legal threat scam

ORLANDO, Fla. — According to investigators, the men contacted seniors and falsely claimed the victims were linked to online pornography and drug-related crimes. The suspects then demanded cash payments to resolve the fabricated legal trouble.

At least 30 victims collectively lost more than $2 million in the scheme, with individual losses ranging from $44,000 to $200,000.

“These victims are not wealthy individuals. They are not people who can afford to lose $44,000, $60,000, or $200,000 from their accounts,” investigators said.

The scheme comes amid a broader surge in fraud nationwide. According to the Federal Trade Commission, more than 30,000 fraud cases were reported in the second quarter of this year alone, with losses exceeding $200 million. The top categories included online shopping scams, business fraud, and government imposter schemes.

Authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant. If you receive a call demanding cash or personal information under threat of legal action, hang up immediately and contact law enforcement.

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