Senator Rick Scott discusses Kanye West and more on OMN

Senator Rick Scott joined Orlando’s Morning News on Wednesday. The senator has been busy recently having been one of the few to vote against a new housing bill, continuing to stump for the Save America Act, and his public opposition to a Kanye West concert set for this weekend in Tampa.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act is a bipartisan measure that has made its way to President Trumps desk, awaiting his signature, aims to lower the cost of housing in the US. Senator Scott was one of 5 senators to vote against that measure saying, “I didn’t see anything there that’s going to reduce the cost of housing.”

The senator has also been a vocal opponent to Kanye West’s concerts scheduled to be held in Tampa this weekend, citing the artist now known as Ye’s past antisemitic comments.

Senator Scott addressed each of these and more during his appearance on Orlando’s Morning News, listen to the full conversation below:

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