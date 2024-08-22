Seminole County deputy taken to hospital after patrol car overturns in crash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — First responders responded Thursday morning after a patrol car overturned in a crash in Seminole County.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Bear Lake Road and East Semoran Boulevard.

The crash involved a Seminole County Sheriff’s Office patrol car overturning at the intersection.

Watch: Police: 15-year-old charged with murder of man who was trying to sell AirPods

The crash caused several lanes of traffic to be closed in the area.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy involved in the crash is doing well and was taken to a hospital to be evaluated as a precaution.

Watch: Madeline Soto case: Police have no plans to charge Jennifer Soto, sources say

Channel 9 has a crew at the scene working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group