Scheffler wins second Arnold Palmer Invitational in three years

By Alex Walker, WFTV.com

Scheffler wins second Arnold Palmer Invitational in three years The World No. 1 fired a bogey-free 66 to win at Bay Hill by five shots.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Scottie Scheffler fired a bogey-free 66 and won his second Arnold Palmer Invitational in three years at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge Sunday afternoon with a winning score of 15-under.

He becomes the first World No. 1 ranked golfer to win at Bay Hill since Tiger Woods in 2009. This marks his seventh win on the PGA Tour and his first win since capturing The Players Championship in March of 2023.

Scheffler began his round Sunday tied at 9-under with Shane Lowry. Scheffler finished with six birdies in his final round and beat the rest of the signature event field by five shots. Wyndham Clark finished solo second at 10-under.

Scheffler wins $4 Million out of the elevated $20 Million purse in Orlando.

