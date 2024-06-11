Scattered rain returns to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Finally, rain is in the forecast.
Meteorologist George Waldenberger said that scattered rain could be on the way today.
There are a few storms, hit or miss, through the late evening.
Then overnight and daily for the rest of the week, passing showers, and heavy at times, will be possible.
We’ll mainly be watching the risk of lightning and areas of flooding, but an isolated, strong, damaging, wind-producing storms cannot be ruled out.
Through the week, the highest rainfall amounts will be concentrated farther south, and there is a high chance of localized flooding.
With clouds and rain, temperatures will not be nearly as hot.
It’ll be humid, though.
