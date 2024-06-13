Russian warships arrive in Cuba, including nuclear submarine

CUBA — The U.S. is tracking a show of force just 100 miles from Florida’s coast.

Cuba has welcomed four Russian Warships into Havana Bay, including a nuclear-powered submarine.

Russia is beginning military drills with Cuba for the first time in 16 years.

Russian officials said the ships have already conducted drills in the Atlantic, simulating long-range missile strikes.

The Pentagon says Russian ships routinely dock in Havana.

“We, of course, take it seriously, but these exercises don’t pose a threat to the United States,” said deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh.

These exercises come as the Biden administration widens sanctions on Moscow.

