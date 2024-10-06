Rosen Hotels and Resorts reduces pricing for Hurricane Milton

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida residents can use the “Distress Rates” to safely evacuate from Hurricane Milton.
Milton has become a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico and is on track to impact Florida as a potential major hurricane later this week.
Hurricane Hunters said they found winds of 80 miles per hour, making Milton a Category 1 hurricane.
The Florida Residents’ Distress Rate is an initiative that provides evacuees with a safe place to stay as they ride out the storm.
Distress rates are as follows per property:
$69 a night, not including taxes:
- Rosen Inn International
- Rosen Inn Closest to Universal
- Rosen Inn Pointe Orlando
- Rosen Inn Lake Buena Vista
$99 a night, not including taxes:
- Rosen Plaza
$119 a night, not including taxes:
- Rosen Centre
$139/night, not including taxes:
- Rosen Shingle Creek
To reserve a room, please call 866-337-6736.
