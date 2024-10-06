Local

Rosen Hotels and Resorts reduces pricing for Hurricane Milton

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Rosen Centre With Hurricane Ian rapidly approaching, Rosen Hotels & Resorts said it’s offering “distress rates” to allow Florida residents to have an affordable and safe place to weather the storm. (WFTV)

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida residents can use the “Distress Rates” to safely evacuate from Hurricane Milton.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Milton has become a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico and is on track to impact Florida as a potential major hurricane later this week.

Hurricane Hunters said they found winds of 80 miles per hour, making Milton a Category 1 hurricane.

Read: LIVE: Milton is now a Category 1 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico

The Florida Residents’ Distress Rate is an initiative that provides evacuees with a safe place to stay as they ride out the storm.

Distress rates are as follows per property:

$69 a night, not including taxes:

  • Rosen Inn International
  • Rosen Inn Closest to Universal
  • Rosen Inn Pointe Orlando
  • Rosen Inn Lake Buena Vista

$99 a night, not including taxes:

  • Rosen Plaza

$119 a night, not including taxes:

  • Rosen Centre

$139/night, not including taxes:

  • Rosen Shingle Creek

To reserve a room, please call 866-337-6736.

Image 1 of 26

From Alberto to William, what will the 2024 hurricane names be?

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!