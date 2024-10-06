Rosen Hotels and Resorts reduces pricing for Hurricane Milton

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida residents can use the “Distress Rates” to safely evacuate from Hurricane Milton.

Milton has become a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico and is on track to impact Florida as a potential major hurricane later this week.

Hurricane Hunters said they found winds of 80 miles per hour, making Milton a Category 1 hurricane.

Read: LIVE: Milton is now a Category 1 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico

The Florida Residents’ Distress Rate is an initiative that provides evacuees with a safe place to stay as they ride out the storm.

Distress rates are as follows per property:

$69 a night, not including taxes:

Rosen Inn International

Rosen Inn Closest to Universal

Rosen Inn Pointe Orlando

Rosen Inn Lake Buena Vista

$99 a night, not including taxes:

Rosen Plaza

$119 a night, not including taxes:

Rosen Centre

$139/night, not including taxes:

Rosen Shingle Creek

To reserve a room, please call 866-337-6736.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 From Alberto to William, what will the 2024 hurricane names be?

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group