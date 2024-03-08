Record temperature possible as we head to the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Weather across Central Florida remains quiet on Thursday and Friday, with the possibility of a stray evening shower either day.

Saturday is gearing up to be the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures reaching record highs in some areas.

Conditions will be windy on Saturday with water temperatures remaining cool and the possibility of hazardous rip currents at area beaches.

Saturday night into Sunday morning, a few showers with an outside risk of lightning move in.

Shower will clear out by Sunday afternoon and temperature will cool down.

Saturday night also marks the start of Daylight-Saving Time where the clocks jump ahead one hour.

