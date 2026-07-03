Record number of Floridians hitting the road for Fourth of July

CENTRAL FLORIDA — If you are heading out for the Fourth of July holiday, you are definitely not alone.

AAA says a record 4.6 million Floridians are traveling at least 50 miles from home this weekend. Most of those travelers—more than 4 million—are getting behind the wheel.

That means our local roads and highways will be packed.

Because of the heavy traffic, the Florida Highway Patrol is putting extra troopers on the roads. They are focusing on catching speeders, aggressive drivers, and anyone driving drunk.

“If you are traveling as America celebrates 250 years this 4th of July, remember to pack your patience, plan ahead and arrive alive,” said George Edwards with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers are also reminding drivers to get plenty of rest and check their car’s maintenance, like tire pressure and fluid levels, before taking a long trip.

At the Turkey Lake Turnpike plaza, the gas pumps have been busy all morning. Charles Whitehouse stopped to check his engine oil before heading to a baby shower in Orlando. He knows the police are watching the roads closely.

“I know enforcement is going to be a little better during the holidays. The cops are out making sure everybody’s safe, which is good,” Whitehouse said.

The Florida Department of Transportation is also keeping a close eye on things. Crews at the FDOT traffic center in Sanford are watching the interstates on their monitors to spot crashes and slowdowns before they cause major backups.

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