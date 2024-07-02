Record-breaking Hurricane Beryl is now in the Eastern Caribbean

MIAMI, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists continue to monitor the tropics.

9:30 p.m. Update:

Hurricane Beryl continues to strengthen with a lower pressure.

2 p.m. Update:

Chief meteorologist Tom Terry said Beryl hammered the Grenadines and nearby Grenada and St. Vincent in the far Southeastern Caribbean earlier Monday.

It remains a very powerful 150 mph Category 4 hurricane.

The track is still WNW and will be near Jamaica on Wednesday, where hurricane advisories are in place.

1 p.m. Update:

Catastrophic winds and a life-threatening storm surge continue in the southern windward islands with Hurricane Beryl.

Beryl is approaching the Grenadine Islands, Carriacou Island, and Grenada.

Residents should shelter in place.

Hurricane Beryl Catastrophic winds and a life-threatening storm surge are continuing in the southern windward islands with Hurricane Beryl. (Tom Terry/WFTV)

A Grenada airport reported a sustained wind speed of 92 mph and a gust of 121 mph. St. Lucia reported a sustained wind speed of 52 mph and a gust of 63 mph.

The National Weather Service has issued a hurricane watch in effect for Jamaica.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Martinique, Trinidad and St. Lucia.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for the southern coast of the Dominican Republic, from Punta Palenque west to the border with Haiti.

There is also a tropical storm watch in effect for the southern coast of Haiti from the border with the Dominican Republic to Anse d’Hainault.

