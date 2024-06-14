Rainy week ahead as Invest 90L moves away from Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Flooding rain continues in south Florida, with a long ‘tail’ of rain behind Invest90, which is moving away from Florida.

Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said that in June, we normally don’t see a lot of activity, but if we do, it normally forms in the warm waters around Florida.

Both Invest 90L off our coast and a new potential system in the SW Gulf are right in this zone.

Victor Corone, 66, pushes his wife Maria Diaz, 64, in a wheelchair through more than a foot of flood water on 84th street in Miami Beach, Fla. on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. The annual rainy season has arrived with a wallop in much of Florida, where a disorganized disturbance of tropical weather from the Gulf of Mexico has caused street flooding and triggered tornado watches but so far has not caused major damage or injuries.

Invest 90L is moving away from Florida (finally), and any new potential development should stay well to the west of Florida over the next week.

Scattered showers are on the forecast for Friday and Saturday, and a little quieter storms for Father’s Day on Sunday.

