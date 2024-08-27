News

Rain chances decrease, temperatures stay hot Tuesday in Central Florida

By George Waldenberger, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

Rain chances decrease, temperatures stay hot Tuesday in Central Florida Rain and storm chances will be lower on Tuesday, which will help to heat things up in the afternoon. (WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain and storm chances will be lower on Tuesday, which will help to heat things up in the afternoon.

Our area will have a muggy start with highs near 90 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

The heat index, or feels-like temperature, will be near 100 degrees.

We will see a stray coastal shower Tuesday morning with more spotty showers inland in the afternoon.

The early-to-mid afternoon storms will pass quickly in the Orlando area.

Our area will be quiet on Tuesday evening.

This summer storm pattern will continue for the rest of the week.

