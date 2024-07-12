Rain chances decrease, temperatures stay hot Friday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain chances will decrease on Friday in Central Florida.

Our area will have a 30% chance of rain on Thursday afternoon.

The break from the afternoon storms will not last long.

A low-pressure system off the coast of Florida will draw moisture into Central Florida over the weekend.

Rain chances will be around 50% to 60% for Saturday and Sunday.

The drier conditions on Friday will allow our temperatures to stay hot.

Our area will see highs in the mid-90s for Friday and throughout the weekend.

Tropics remain quiet overall, with no tropical systems forecasting to impact Florida.

The low-pressure area off our coast will move into the Carolinas over the weekend.

