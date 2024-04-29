Quiet weather continues through Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The weekend will end on a breezy evening.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said a few spotty evening showers are possible.

There will be a possibility for a breezy Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

The temperatures will start to make its way back to the near 90s gradually.

Once the weather is in the 90s, it will stay warm for the first couple weeks of May.

