Prosecutors release documents detailing last hours of Madeline Soto’s life

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Orange-Osceola State Attorney’s office has released nearly 900 pages of new documents that detail the last hours of Madeline Soto’s life.

Her mother’s boyfriend, Stephan Sterns, is charged with Maddie’s murder and more than 60 other crimes.

The documents suggest that the video helped give deputies some crucial information.

It is clear from the documents that detectives were suspicious of Sterns’ story from the beginning.

According to the report, video helped investigators find that Sterns never dropped Maddie off at school, but instead drove around for hours with Maddie’s body in his car.

Documents show that on Feb. 26, investigators obtained surveillance video that shows a trash compactor where Sterns is not only seen throwing her backpack and laptop away but also the tire from his car.

The video then shows him driving away from the neighborhood in Kissimmee.

In this video, a female was seen in the front passenger seat. Investigators believe this was Madeline’s dead body.

Just after 9 a.m., Sterns’ car was found on surveillance footage turning into the parking garage of Holiday Inn Club Vacations on South John Young Parkway in Orlando.

According to the documents, he drove up to the top level of the parking garage and got out of his car at around 9:42 a.m.

A man matching Sterns’ description was seen opening the trunk, walking to the passenger seat, opening the door and carrying “what appeared to be a limp female body to the trunk of the vehicle.”

Two minutes later, he drove away.

On March 1, her body was found in a wooded area miles from her home, right near where Sterns was seen by a passerby changing a flat tire.

It remains unclear at this time how Madeline died.

The medical examiner’s office has declined to release Madeline’s autopsy report, citing the investigation and state law.

