Princess Cruises “Love Boat” departs from Port Canaveral for first time

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — This Wednesday, the Caribbean Princess departed for Turks and Caicos on its first voyage from Port Canaveral.

The ship was previously based in Europe. Princess Cruises became a household name during the Love Boat TV series.

Port Canaveral officials tell us, they worked years to get the cruise line to base one of its ships here in Central Florida. Now, the cruise line is offering six- and eight-day cruises to the Caribbean from Port Canaveral.

Vicki Johnson, the Head of Communications for Princess Cruises said, “We’re going to call Port Canaveral, home of the Love Boat. And it’s ideal because of the great drive market that it offers the proximity of Orlando International airport. And incredibly convenient.

The workforce here are incredibly guest oriented. So, it’s a perfect alignment. It offers our guests great pre and post cruise options with theme parks, and beaches, space launch. It’s just really ideal for Princess.”

Next month, Port Canaveral will welcome a seventh cruise line partner to the port with the arrival of the Celebrity Equinox.

