President-elect Trump asks Sen. Marco Rubio to be next secretary of state, sources say

President-elect Trump asks Sen. Marco Rubio to be next secretary of state, sources say

ORLANDO, Fla. — President-elect Donald Trump appears to be looking within Florida to fill major roles in his cabinet.

ABC News quotes multiple sources who say that Trump intends to nominate Florida Sen. Marco Rubio as his secretary of state.

The 53-year-old Republican has served in the Senate since 2011.

He is the son of Cuban exiles and would become the first Latino secretary of state in U.S. history.

Florida Sen. Rick Scott of Florida congratulated Rubio in a post on X.

In the post, Scott said, “I’m thrilled for my friend, Florida colleague, and our next secretary of state, Marco Rubio. He will restore American leadership around the world, especially in Latin America, as he represents the United States with dignity and courage. It’s been an honor to serve the people of Florida alongside him and I look forward to continuing our work together.”

