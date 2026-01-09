Polk County Sheriff Releases Scathing Video in Response to Deadly ICE Shooting in Minnesota

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A new YouTube video leaves no question about where Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd stands regarding the deadly incident in Minneapolis where an ICE agent shot and killed a woman on Wednesday.

Judd said he released the video in response to media outlets and “several people” asking him to comment on the incident.

During the short’s 2-minute runtime, Judd defends the actions of the ICE officer, saying the victim, 37-year-old Renee Macklin Good, should have “expected to be shot.”

Judd cites bystander video of the incident as evidence that the agent’s response was appropriate. He describes Good’s vehicle as a “two-ton deadly weapon.”

“During this encounter, the vehicle backed up and then drove directly at the ICE agent,” the sheriff said. “So, what did the occupant expect? They should have expected to be shot when you commit a deadly assault on a law enforcement officer.”

Judd goes on to critique Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s reaction to the shooting, which he describes as “filthy” and “uninformed talk.”

“Let me be abundantly clear: you have to be accountable for your conduct,” said Judd, “and that starts with the mayor.”

The video ends with Judd directly addressing Frey, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and state and local law enforcement officials before warning viewers that to resist means to put your life on the line.

“Cooperate with law enforcement officers,” he said. “Don’t resist them. Don’t violently resist them. If you do violently resist them, if you do felonious assaults with two-ton weapons, expect to be shot.”

