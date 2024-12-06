Local

Police: Orlando doctor arrested by Windermere police for the death of his wife

By WFTV.com News Staff
WINDERMERE, Fla. — The Windermere Police Department arrested Thomas Wentzell, MD, Thursday morning in connection to the death of his wife.

Officers said the investigation started on Dec. 2, when they responded to a home in the 600 block of Magnolia St., Windermere, around 1:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a deceased woman, identified as Mrs. Linda Wentzell.

According to authorities, the only other person at the home that morning was her husband, Thomas Wentzell.

Windermere police said officers promptly identified the need for a thorough investigation based on “initial observations, witness statements, and the overall circumstances at the scene,” and the Winter Garden Police Department Homicide Team and Forensics Unit were requested to help.

Detectives said initial interviews revealed significant inconsistencies in Mr. Wentzell’s account of events, raising further questions.

On Thursday morning, the Ocoee Police Department was dispatched to a call that Wentzell was expressing suicidal intentions.

According to police, the caller was Mr. Wentzell, and he confessed that he “deserved to die” because he had killed his wife.

Channel 9 spoke to one of Wentzell’s neighbors and had this to say about the situation:

“It’s a very quiet community. The only arguments that I’ve ever heard has came out of that house.”

“I was stunned. Yes, because a person can be that violent in their own home that can be set off to be violent to other people.”

Wentzell was taken into custody and transported to the Orange County Jail.

