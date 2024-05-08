News

Police: Man shot to death outside Port Orange home

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com and Sam Martello, WFTV.com

Police: 1 dead after shooting in Port Orange (Gene Saladna, WFTV.com/WFTV)

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Port Orange police are investigating a deadly shooting.

5:45 a.m. update:

Police said upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times outside of a home on Elda Lane.

He died at the scene.

Investigators said they have made an arrest in the case.

The alleged shooter, according to Port Orange police, was Santiago Hernandez-Castrodad.

Hernandez-Castrodad, 40, is being charged with 2nd degree murder, police said.

The Port Orange Police Department has asked anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Ben Benezette at 386-506-5893.

Original story:

Investigators said it happened Tuesday night in the Southern Pines neighborhood.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance call in the area of Elda Lane and Spruce Creek Road.

At the scene, they determined that the incident involved two people.

One of those individuals was fatally shot, investigators said.

Port Orange Police Department said everyone involved in the incident had been accounted for and there was no threat to area residents.

POPD added that officers were not involved in the shooting incident.

Port Orange deadly shooting (WFTV staff)

As of 4:30 a.m., detectives remained at the scene to conduct an investigation.

Channel 9′s Sam Martello is near the crime scene and will have live updates on Eyewitness News beginning at 5 a.m.

