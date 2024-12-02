Police: Man arrested and accused of murdering fiancé in St. Cloud

ST.CLOUD, Fla. — The St. Cloud Police Department said a man was arrested early Sunday morning after a late-night argument with his fiancé turned violent.

The Police Department said officers were dispatched just before 1 a.m. on Sunday to Western Sun Drive about a shooting.

Police said after they arrived, they made contact with 57-year-old Timothy Hyder.

Hyder’s fiancé, Natalie Du’Mee, was found dead on the back patio of the couple’s home, with a handgun found on the kitchen counter, police said.

According to the news release, Hyder was taken into custody without incident and was cooperating with detectives.

“Our hearts go out to the victim and her loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time,” said St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke. “If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there are resources to support you. Reach out to a trusted friend, family member, or a local domestic violence hotline. You are not alone.”

Hyder is being held on no bond amount and faces a charge of murder, dangerous depraved.

