Permit issued for Shadowbay drain pipe work

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County has approved a permit to replace a stormwater pipe that’s been at the center of controversy for half a year.

In April, a homeowner poured concrete down the pipe to seal it up after she became frustrated with sinkholes in her yard – and after threatening the community unless it paid her to maintain the pipe.

After months of petitioning by neighbors dealing with flooding and damages, code enforcement threatened the homeowner with a fine, and a judge ordered her to repair the pipe.

Read: Homeowner who caused flooding by plugging drainpipe could face criminal charges

The permit allows for the replacement of two manholes and 13 feet of pipe damaged by the concrete.

County staff said the homeowner would have to hire a contractor and have a pre-construction meeting before work could begin.

Read: Already flooded, Shadowbay neighborhood braces for more water

An exact timeline and cost for the work aren’t known.

The code enforcement fines were expected to begin Tuesday, but will likely be waived as long as the homeowner is making a good-faith effort to get the work done.

