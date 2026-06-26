Paul Renner sends request to Fox News, Newsmax requesting coverage of Republican debates

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gubernatorial candidate Paul Renner is making a special request concerning future Florida debates.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Renner sent a special letter to both FOX News and Newsmax executives, requesting for the channels to jointly host “one of more [debates]” among Florida GOP candidates in the month of July.

This comes after multiple in-state debates have been cancelled due to a lack of participation from other candidates.

“Primary debates make for stronger general election candidates, and it is a mistake not to have one or more debates,” Renner wrote. “Your platforms have long championed conservative values and voter empowerment. Hosting such a debate would serve the public interest, energize the Republican base, and help deliver the best nominee for Florida.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group