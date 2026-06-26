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Paul Renner sends request to Fox News, Newsmax requesting coverage of Republican debates

The move comes after multiple in-state debates have been cancelled due to a lack of participation from other candidates.

By Hayden Wiggs, WDBO News & Talk
Speaker of the House Paul Renner (Florida House of Representatives )
By Hayden Wiggs, WDBO News & Talk

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gubernatorial candidate Paul Renner is making a special request concerning future Florida debates.

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Renner sent a special letter to both FOX News and Newsmax executives, requesting for the channels to jointly host “one of more [debates]” among Florida GOP candidates in the month of July.

This comes after multiple in-state debates have been cancelled due to a lack of participation from other candidates.

“Primary debates make for stronger general election candidates, and it is a mistake not to have one or more debates,” Renner wrote. “Your platforms have long championed conservative values and voter empowerment. Hosting such a debate would serve the public interest, energize the Republican base, and help deliver the best nominee for Florida.”

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Hayden Wiggs

Hayden Wiggs, WDBO News & Talk

Hayden Wiggs is an award-winning journalist from Atlanta, Georgia, whose work has been featured in over 20+ publications throughout the American southeast and has earned recognition from the Associated Press and the Southeast Journalism Conference.



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