‘Pack your patience’: Holiday travelers hit the roads and take to the skies

ORLANDO, Fla. — A record number of Floridians are hitting the roads for the Fourth of July holiday.

AAA says more than 4 million people in the Sunshine State are driving to their destinations. With that many cars on the road, state troopers will be out in full force looking for speeders and impaired drivers.

And while most people will be hopping into their cars this holiday stretch, hundreds of thousands of Floridians will be traveling by plane.

Channel 9’s Q McCray made his way to Orlando International Airport Friday morning to check out the start of the holiday rush.

Dark and early at 5 a.m., he found no delays, with things seemingly running smoothly at TSA checkpoints.

That’s of course good news, especially since travelers have dealt with some recent turbulence inside the airport.

On Wednesday night, certain passengers arriving into Terminal C had to wait several hours for their checked bags. Orlando International Airport told Eyewitness News that a mechanical failure prevented luggage from moving through the airport’s baggage handling system. Officials confirmed the airport’s vendor eventually resolved the issue.

Travelers wait several hours for luggage at Orlando International Airport after mechanical failure Hundreds of travelers stuck at Orlando Airport due to baggage delays (WFTV)

Channel 9 is continuing to monitor airport crowds and security lines Friday morning.

OIA said more than 150,000 passengers are expected to arrive and depart MCO on July 3.

Meanwhile, if your Independence Day adventures lead you back onto the roads, state troopers have this simple message for you.

”Remember to pack your patience, plan ahead, and arrive alive,“ Sgt. George Edwards said.

The Florida Highway Patrol is deploying extra troopers and setting up patrols to catch speeders, aggressive drivers, and those driving drunk.

Troopers say the roads will be busy, especially with millions of tourists also visiting Central Florida. Edwards said safety is the top priority.

Safety experts are reminding everyone to get plenty of rest before getting behind the wheel. They also urge drivers to check their car’s basics, like tires and fluids, before heading out on long trips.

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