Local

OUC accelerates EV infrastructure: 40 new fast chargers coming to Orlando

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
An electric vehicle's charging socket and plug. (Stacker/Stacker)
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC) is increasing its electric vehicle charging station network to accommodate the rising demand in Florida, which is second in the country for electric vehicle registrations.

OUC has actively developed infrastructure for electric vehicles, with its downtown Orlando charging hub in operation for two years and a second hub at the Orange County Convention Center opening a year ago.

“Just across the state of Florida, the number of charging ports and electric vehicle adoption has increased significantly,” said Nick Smith, OUC Senior Project Analyst.

The downtown Orlando charging station experienced a rise in usage, with over 1,100 drivers charging their vehicles there in August alone, highlighting the increasing demand and importance of such facilities.

OUC’s strategy involves analyzing regions with high traffic and population density to identify where charging infrastructure is most necessary. This method has directed the placement of their existing hubs.

The utility company has obtained approval for projects to install around 40 DC fast charging ports throughout the Orlando area, though the exact locations have not yet been revealed.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!