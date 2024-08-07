Osceola County School District will use metal detectors this year

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A spokesperson with the Osceola County School District told Channel 9 that random searches will occur this school year.

The district said school administrators will conduct searches using handheld metal detection devices.

It will be a search of backpacks, lunchboxes and purses.

The school district also said it would have a tool to conduct random classroom searches.

However, according to school board policy, these searches will be conducted with respect for the students’ privacy.

This is a proactive measure to ensure safety and prohibit weapons, drugs and other dangerous items.

The school will follow the district’s Code of Student Conduct if the items are found.

“We appreciate the ongoing support of students and parents as we all continue to work together to encourage our students to make choices that reflect the best version of themselves,” a spokesperson for Osceola County School District said in an email. “Safe and secure learning environments will always remain the top priority.”

