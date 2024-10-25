Orlando woman sues AI chatbot company after son’s death

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando mother is suing an AI company after her 14-year-old son took his own life.

Megan Garcia says one of the company’s chatbots had abusive and sexual interactions with her son.

She says the chatbot encouraged him to take his own life.

The lawsuit is accusing the company of negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Attorneys for Garcia say the artificial intelligence does not have enough safety features.

“Somehow, we believe it’s okay for the developers of tech to put out products to market, and particularly to our most vulnerable members of society, without any sort of guardrails in place. That’s what you have here,” said Meetali Jain the director of the Tech Justice Law Project.

The AI company has expressed its condolences.

It also says it has worked on new safety measures over the last six months for minors.

