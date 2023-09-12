News

Orlando set to rename part of Kirkman Road to honor fallen officer Kevin Valencia

A somber ceremony will be held Monday to honor a fallen local hero.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A somber ceremony will be held Monday to honor a fallen local hero.

The Orlando City Council is expected to adopt a resolution to designate a portion of Kirkman Road as Officer Kevin Valencia Memorial Highway.

Officer Valencia was shot while responding to a domestic situation just off Kirkman Road in 2018.

He passed away after fighting for his life for around three years.

Officials said the state will cover the cost of the markers to honor him.

