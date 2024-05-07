Orlando police arrest suspect who allegedly exposed himself to student

ORLANDO, Fla. — Update:

The Orlando Police Department said they have arrested the suspect who is accused of exposing himself to a student on Friday.

The police department said that around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, the student was walking to school on North Eola Avenue when a person in a blue sedan approached her.

In an update, investigators said the suspect was unclothed and exposed himself while in the vehicle, and the student walked away.

Detectives identified the suspect as 34-year-old Gilmer Mauricio Medina, who was taken into custody on Monday.

Medina is charged with lewd and lascivious behavior and exposing himself.

Law enforcement is working to determine if this is an isolated incident or if there are other victims.

If this suspect approached you or anyone you know, call the Orlando Police Department or submit a tip anonymously to Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

Previous story:

The search is on for a man who police say exposed himself to a teenager in the vicinity of Lake Eola.

The Orlando Police Department said that the case happened on Friday, near Summerlin Avenue and Washington Street.

The 13-year-old was on her way to school when the vehicle approached her with a naked man inside.

“Obviously really disgusted,” said the teen’s mother who prefers to remain anonymous. “She told me that she was walking; she wanted a quiet morning, so she wanted to walk to school away from the group. She went on to Eola Drive and headed to the school down to Robinson.”

According to the mother, another person was driving the vehicle.

“There was a passenger side door that opened up of a blue four-door sedan. The gentleman in the passenger side was completely nude, and he was touching himself,” the mom told Channel 9. “She began walking away, and they began following her. So, she ran and got to Persimmon Hollow and hid behind the building.”

Channel 9 reached out to OPD to confirm the information about the alleged second person driving the vehicle, but we have not heard back.

On Monday, Orlando police reinforced its presence in the area, especially near the school.

They pulled over at least one vehicle that matched the description given by the victim and her mom, but no one was arrested.

“This is actually good that she did spoke to the mom, and she felt feel good to come out and speak about it,” said Lorraine Rivera, a downtown resident. “The majority of the girls they don’t speak about it, they stay quiet.”

