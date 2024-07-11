News

Orlando police arrest 4th suspect in shooting that injured man and 4-year-old girl

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

Suspects in Oxalis Avenue shooting arrested

ORLANDO, Fla. — An additional suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting, the Orlando Police Department said.

Three other suspects were arrested after a 4-year-old girl and a man were shot on Oxalis Avenue shortly after noon on Saturday.

On Wednesday, the OPD Fugitive Investigative Unit arrested 23-year-old Jezer Alexander Gonzalez.

Gonzalez is charged with attempted battery and armed robbery with a firearm.

Officers announced Tuesday that Juan Carlos Lopez-Ruiz was the third person arrested after a shooting over the weekend.

Police announced the arrests on Monday of Yasmi Matamoros-Mendoza and Marvin Sanchez.

Officers said Matamoros-Mendoza ran from the scene and was located by the United States Marshals Service in Louisiana. She initially gave a fake Mexican passport and ID to the police.

Police said Sanchez was arrested at the shooting scene.

2 arrested in Orlando shooting that injured 4-year-old 2 arrested in Orlando shooting that injured 4-year-old (WFTV.com News Staff/WFTV)

