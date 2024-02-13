Orlando Magic to retire Shaquille O’Neal’s No. 32 Tuesday night

Orlando, FL — The Orlando Magic will retire their first jersey number Tuesday night. Shaq’s No. 32 is set to hang in the rafters.

Shaquille O’Neal was drafted by the Magic in 1992 as the number one overall pick.

In O’Neal’s four seasons with the Magic, he averaged 27 points and 12.5 rebounds per game.

Shaq won Rookie of the Year in 1993. He lead the magic to the NBA finals in 1995 and the Eastern Conference Finals in 1996. O’Neal was a four-time all-star with the Magic.

Shaq already had his jersey numbers retired by the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. Shaq won four NBA titles in his career.

The Magic will retire Shaq’s No. 32 before their matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday night at the Kia Center.

