Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins stepping down

Longtime Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins is stepping down, that according to reporting from the Orlando Sentinel’s Jason Beede and confirmed via a team statement this morning.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Martins has worked with the team since its inaugural year in 1989 and has served as CEO for the last 14 years.

He will step down into a new role as vice chair of the organization, a role created for him by the DeVos family to keep Martins from retiring entirely from the organization, according to a statement from Dan Devos.

President of Business Operations Charlie Freeman will lead business efforts moving forward and the organization won’t be hiring a new CEO. The moves will take effect July 1st.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group