Orlando invites public to the first meetings of the Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando is inviting residents to the first meetings of the Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee on Wednesday at the Kia Center.

According to a news release, this update is meant to “further transparency around the City of Orlando’s development of a permanent memorial on the Pulse site with the goal of recommending a conceptual design for the memorial by the end of this year to honor the 49 lives taken.”

Last Month, Dr. Larry Schooler announced the creation of a working Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee that would consist of members representing victims’ families, survivors and other stakeholders, as well as community leaders and those with technical experience in design and engineering, such as landscape architects.

Read: City of Orlando announces new Pulse Memorial committee

More than 150 people applied to join the committee which were reviewed by a group of community leaders who made a recommendation to Mayor Dyer of individuals to serve on the committee. No names or personal identifying information were on the applications to keep the selection process anonymous and fair.

Monthly meetings of the committee will occur through the end of the year. A full schedule of meetings will be set at the first meeting of the Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee.

Members of the public can attend the meetings virtually or in-person, in English and Spanish. CLICK HERE to join virtually.

Read: ‘It’s like we never went to school’: Local college announces closure, students demand answers

In addition to the committee’s work, over the next six months, families, survivors and the public will have a chance to provide input into the design of the permanent memorial.

The first open house will be held in both English and Spanish on Thursday, July 25, from 6-8 p.m. in the White and Blue Rooms at the Kia Center.

The City of Orlando has created a dedicated website that holds historical records, information and updates about the Orlando United Pulse Memorial process and opportunities for the community to engage.

Wednesday’s meeting will be held in the Hourglass Room at the Kia Center from 4-8 p.m.

Read: Graffiti Junktion to close its Thornton Park location

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group