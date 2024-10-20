Orlando could allow more residents to own backyard chickens

ORLANDO, Fla. — More people in Orlando could soon be living next to chickens, depending on a big decision by city leaders.

The Orlando City Council is expected to give its final approval on Monday to remove a cap on chicken permits.

Right now, the current rules only allow the city to issue 100 permits to residents.

Those permits only allow up to four chickens per household.

Channel 9 will monitor Orlando’s decision and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

