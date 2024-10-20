Local

Orlando could allow more residents to own backyard chickens

Orlando could allow more residents to own backyard chickens More people in Orlando could soon be living next to chickens, depending on a big decision by city leaders.

ORLANDO, Fla. — More people in Orlando could soon be living next to chickens, depending on a big decision by city leaders.

The Orlando City Council is expected to give its final approval on Monday to remove a cap on chicken permits.

Right now, the current rules only allow the city to issue 100 permits to residents.

Watch: CDC: Don’t ‘kiss or snuggle backyard poultry’ due to salmonella risk

Those permits only allow up to four chickens per household.

Channel 9 will monitor Orlando’s decision and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

