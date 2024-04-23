Orlando City Council approves the Magic’s entertainment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando City Council members unanimously voted to approve funding for the Magic’s Sports and Entertaiment district.

The City Council voted today on a project that may change the area near the Kia Center – the brand-new Magic Entertainment Complex.

Millions of dollars will be invested in this project with the aim of attracting more tourists to downtown, particularly those visiting the theme parks.

The entertainment complex would bring a hotel, apartments, entertainment venues and an event plaza across from the Kia Center.

The project will be divided into two phases: the city will provide the funds to get it started for the first four years and up to 40 million dollars by 2042.

The City of Orlando also plans to increase the amount of money it offers to construct entertainment facilities.

In return, the city will be able to host ten events a year without paying a rental fee.

The city hopes the complex will attract enough business to cover the cost, including major sporting events like the NBA All-Star weekend.

If the money for the complex is approved today, groundbreaking is expected to begin later this year.

Orlando Magic will face Cleveland in the NBA playoff game tonight, watch WFTV at 7 p.m.

