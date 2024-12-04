Orange County leaders vote to halt funding to election supervisor’s office over funding scandal

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The fight between the Orange County Board of County Commissioners and the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office continues.

There was even an embarrassing moment for county leaders Tuesday night when they asked for information they already had.

Commissioners took a public vote to cut off the election office’s funding because they didn’t have his bank statements.

After weeks of being accused of breaking the law, Gilzean’s team threw accusations right back at the county.

Funding to Gilzean’s office has been temporarily cut off following Tuesday’s vote.

BOCC members said the county has sent Gilzean $9.5 million since October.

And said Gilzean was refusing to provide financial records proving he hasn’t spent all of it.

But shortly after that vote, Gilzean’s team posting a screen shot of an email sent to one of Comptroller Phil Diamond’s right-hand people showing the very documentation Diamond said he didn’t have hit the staffer’s inbox around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

The post was followed by a strongly worded statement that said in part, “It is incumbent upon the media of Central Florida to hold the mayor to account for his empty threats and flagrant misrepresentation of state law... The threat of withholding funding from an independent constitutional office is not only outside the board’s power but also outside the law.”

Diamond said the records were rejected from the email because files were too big.

