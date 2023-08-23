Orange County firefighter injured while responding to church fire, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A firefighter was transported to the hospital while responding to a fire Tuesday night, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Crews were responding to a “fully involved church fire” at The Center Arena, 10 N. Hiawassee Road, Fire Rescue tweeted.

The firefighter was assessed and transported to the hospital, reportedly with no life-threatening injuries, according to Fire Rescue.

The fire was along the ridge of the roof, resulting in the roof collapsing.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

2nd update: Fire along the ridge of the roof, resulting in roof collapse. Rapid Intervention Team responded quickly and rescued mayday firefighter. Building was evacuated, no additional transports. Crews currently in overhaul. https://t.co/gX7PNp6kl8 — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) August 23, 2023

Update: Fire knocked down, crews hitting hot spots now. https://t.co/9EK1cMVAWj pic.twitter.com/JhbHGrlYzq — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) August 23, 2023

See a map of the scene below:

