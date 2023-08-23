News

Orange County firefighter injured while responding to church fire, officials say

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com

VIDEO: Orange County firefighter injured while responding to church fire, officials say Orange County firefighter injured while responding to church fire, officials say (WFTV)

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A firefighter was transported to the hospital while responding to a fire Tuesday night, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Crews were responding to a “fully involved church fire” at The Center Arena, 10 N. Hiawassee Road, Fire Rescue tweeted.

READ: ‘Spared him from the devil’: Records detail why Osceola County woman says she killed her son

The firefighter was assessed and transported to the hospital, reportedly with no life-threatening injuries, according to Fire Rescue.

The fire was along the ridge of the roof, resulting in the roof collapsing.

SEE: Lake County Animal Shelter seeks to get these dogs, cats adopted

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

READ: ‘I lost it’: Orlando mother shares details after a woman shot at her and her children on Monday

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com

Adam Poulisse joined WFTV in November 2019.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!