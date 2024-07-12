Orange County deputies arrest suspect in murder of 13-year-old girl

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives arrested a suspect Thursday in the death of a 13-year-old girl, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said 28-year-old Jerry Loreeson Dorisme is charged with first-degree felony murder in the case.

They said Rose Dieujuste had obvious signs of trauma when she was discovered in an apartment complex on July 4. Dieujuste died at the hospital.

Investigators searched for a person of interest days after finding Dieujuste.

ARRESTED: Jerry Dorisme, for the July 4 murder of 13-year-old Rose Dieujuste. OCSO homicide detectives have been working around the clock to solve this crime. This arrest was made through their hard work, the work of our CSIs – and with help from community members who called in… pic.twitter.com/q2nFyABhqi — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) July 12, 2024

Orange County Sheriff Mina will speak to the media on Friday.

