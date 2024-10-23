Orange County to begin aerial spraying to help combat mosquitos

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Mosquito Control is set to begin aerial spraying in several parts of the county.

Crews will be targeting several communities starting Wednesday.

County leaders chose specific areas where the West Nile Virus was detected.

Areas being treated include, Alafaya, Apopka, Bithlo, Doctor Phillips, Fort Christmas, Lake Nona and Wedgefield.

Leaders say the pests are breeding near standing water from Hurricane Milton.

