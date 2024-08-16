OCPS announces bonus to address school bus driver shortage

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public School hopes a new incentive will push people to apply for bus operating positions to help combat the shortage.

On Tuesday, the board announced the “Bus Operator Critical Shortage Bonus” to attract and retain bus drivers in Orange County.

“It’s certainly a rewarding career. And you certainly make a difference in the success of our students,” said Bill Wen, OCPS Senior Director of Transportation.

On Aug. 8, a memorandum of understanding was signed. OCPS and the Orange Education Support Professional Association agreed that the MOU would give current and new bus drivers the opportunity to earn up to $16,000 in bonuses over two years.

Read: Orange County school bus drivers shift into gear ahead of new school year

The district said the funds come from reserves, which are unassigned funds that can be used for non-recurring purposes.

The bonus includes bus drivers, CDL examiners, Driver trainers, and the bus operator sub-relief.

Applicants without a CDL license can be trained to get a Commercial Driver’s License. There are no weekends or late-night shifts and paid holidays.

Read: The concern and tips for student athletes this summer

OCPS will host a job fair from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday, Aug. 19, at the Hanging Moss Compound in Orlando. You can also apply online.

Eligibility of the pilot bonus program:

It will start with the first marking period of the 2024-2025 school year and end at the end of the day on the fourth marking period for the 2025-2026 school year.

The District and the Transportation Department will evaluate the pilot program at the end of each of the two school years.

The total amount of the bonus will not exceed $8,000 payable.

The ability to earn the $8,000 bonus will be divided into four marking periods, defined by the school calendar.

$2,000 will go to the employee who does not take leave without pay each marking period.

Eligibility will reset at the end of each marking period, giving bus drivers four opportunities throughout the school year to earn up to $8,000.

The calculation for the bonus will begin on the first day of the first marking period and end on the last day of the final marking period for the school year. New employees must complete a whole marking period with no leave.

To get the bonus, the bus driver must remain in an active driver position for the entire marking period.

The bonus amount of $2,000 will be issued on the paycheck dates defined within fifteen days of the course of action of the execution of the memorandum of understanding.

Read: ‘Still about 100 drivers down’: OCPS needs bus drivers for upcoming school year

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group