Ocoee church pastor accused of forging congregant’s life insurance

OCOEE, Fla. — An Orange County pastor is accused of forging a life insurance policy on a sick congregant.

State investigators say Gary Wheeler applied for a policy while the woman was getting a double lung transplant out of state.

Investigators say he named himself as the beneficiary of the $100,000-plus policy.

He was caught when the insurance company tried to contact the woman.

Wheeler is the pastor of Changing Your World Church in Ocoee.

WFTV has reached out to the church for comment.

