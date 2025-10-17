Local

Ocoee church pastor accused of forging congregant’s life insurance

By Nick Papantonis, WFTV.com
Ocoee church pastor accused of forging congregant’s life insurance An Orange County pastor is accused of forging a life insurance policy on a sick congregant.
By Nick Papantonis, WFTV.com

OCOEE, Fla. — An Orange County pastor is accused of forging a life insurance policy on a sick congregant.

State investigators say Gary Wheeler applied for a policy while the woman was getting a double lung transplant out of state.

Investigators say he named himself as the beneficiary of the $100,000-plus policy.

He was caught when the insurance company tried to contact the woman.

Wheeler is the pastor of Changing Your World Church in Ocoee.

WFTV has reached out to the church for comment.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!