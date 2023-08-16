New, third area of interest develops

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new Gulf area disturbance will likely drift across the Bahamas, then Florida this weekend, Channel 9 certified meteorologist George Waldenberger said.

The passing disturbance will increase Central Florida’s chance of rain, then move toward the Western Gulf early next week with a 20% chance of formation once it gets there, Waldenberger said.

Further away, two disturbances are the same two tropical waves from previous outlooks that we’ll be able to watch for a week or so to see if they form, and where they’ll go.

So far, Channel 9′s meteorologists are just monitoring the tropical waves.

There are still 25 days until the statistical peak of hurricane season.

Evening forecast: Aug. 15, 2023 Evening forecast: Aug. 15, 2023 (WFTV)

