New rules expected for nightclubs in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — New rules will apply to nightclubs in downtown Orlando as the city seeks to improve its image.

The city will no longer allow nightclubs to open up wherever they want.

People at City Hall spoke up Monday about how the concentration of nightclubs is downtown’s biggest problem.

A cap will now be in place to give other types of businesses room to grow.

Orlando leaders said 48 nightclubs in a four-block area is too many.

They voted to limit bars and nightclubs to one per city block.

Existing establishments will be grandfathered in and will not be able to expand unless they are sufficiently far away from competitors.

Commissioners and others hope that this leads to a rebalancing of the downtown area and a revitalization during daylight hours.

“We are never going to get high-end employers,” said Commissioner Jim Gray. “Nighttime is unsafe, and we just have a bad reputation.”

But not everyone sees this as the right solution.

“I don’t want our city to become a ghost town at night,” said Commissioner Tony Ortiz.

One more vote is needed to finalize the rule.

Orlando joins other cities that spread nightclubs out, including Tampa, Daytona Beach and Miami.

“Even though it is consolidated, it gives tourists, it gives us an opportunity to kind of spread out,” one resident said. “But it feels a little safer.”

