Near-record heat continues Monday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will continue to see near-record heat on Monday.

Our area will be mostly dry and hot with highs in the mid-90s.

The heat index in our area will reach the triple digits and feel like 100 to 105 degrees Monday afternoon.

Tuesday will be hotter, with record heat possible.

We will stay hot and dry until our next front arrives on Thursday.

The weak front will increase our rain chances for Thursday and help to slightly cool off our area.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group