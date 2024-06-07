National Doughnut Day: See what shops are offering free doughnuts

ORLANDO, Fla. — What’s better than starting your day off with a doughnut? Starting it off with a free doughnut.

Friday is National Doughnut Day, and Dunkin’ and Krispy Kreme offer freebies to celebrate.

Dukin’

America runs on free donuts on Friday. Foodies can enjoy a free classic donut of their choice with any beverage purchase.

National Doughnut Day (Dukin’ /Dukin’)

Krispy Kreme

People can get a free doughnut with no purchase necessary.

