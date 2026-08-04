NASA’s Crew-13 on track for mid-September launch from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA’s SpaceX Crew-13 mission remains on schedule to launch to the International Space Station no earlier than September 12 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Mission managers and the crew spoke Monday from NASA’s Johnson Space Center, highlighting the research planned during the mission.

Crew members will conduct experiments aimed at improving treatments for heart disease and Parkinson’s disease, while also studying crop production to support future long-duration space missions.

NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins, who previously flew to the space station on Crew-4, will command the Crew-13 spacecraft.

She’s flying with pilot Luke Delaney, Canadian Space Agency astronaut Joshua Kutryk, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Teteryatnikov.

In addition to their long-term science mission, the crew could also see a busy schedule of visiting spacecraft.

Boeing’s is making progress toward an uncrewed Starliner flight as engineers continue evaluating recent spacecraft modifications.

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