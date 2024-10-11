NASA crews assess damage at Kennedy Space Center from Hurricane Milton

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER — NASA crews are assessing damage at Kennedy Space Center after Hurricane Milton’s impact.

The eye of Hurricane Milton passed near Cape Canaveral as a Category 1 storm before moving off the east coast of Florida.

The facility remains closed, but teams are checking bridges and other infrastructure for damage.

NASA officials said they will provide an update on the Europa Clipper launch soon, with possible dates starting Sunday.

NASA says safety remains its top priority.

Kennedy's Ride Out Team is conducting an initial assessment of the center. The majority of the impacts observed at this time are minor damage to doors, traffic lights, awnings, and small trailers.



The Damage Assessment and Recovery Team, or DART, will conduct a comprehensive assessment.

