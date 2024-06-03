NASA, Boeing set launch date for Starliner crew flight test

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Update:

Boeing has confirmed the launch date and time for the Starliner crew flight test this week.

It is scheduled for Wednesday, June 5 at 10:52 a.m.

Engineers with United Launch Alliance worked over the weekend to assess the equipment at the launch pad that caused the issues during the countdown and eventual scrub.

The team determined the issue was a single power supply in one of the three chassis and a group of computer cards that controlled system functions.

All three chassis are needed to have a safe launch.

The piece was replaced, and no signs of damage were found.

ULA said it has also performed routine checks since the faulty piece was replaced and all systems perform normally.

Officials predict a 90% chance of favorable weather conditions.

NASA astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Suni Williams will remain in quarantine at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center and will do other training activities leading up to the launch.

The next launch opportunity is at 10:29 a.m. on Thursday, June 6.

Previous story:

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, which will carry two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station, was scrubbed this weekend.

NASA, Boeing, and ULA are forgoing a Crew Flight Test launch attempt Sunday.

NASA said it will give the team additional time to understand the ground support equipment issue at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Space Launch Complex-41.

Saturday’s launch would carry NASA astronauts to the International Space Station and it was scrubbed to an observation of a ground launch.

NASA said the system was unsuccessful in verifying the sequencer’s necessary redundancy.

NASA said ULA will look over the ground support equipment overnight, and NASA will provide an update June 2 on next steps for the flight.

The next available launch opportunities are June 5, and June 6.

