Morning heat to fuel afternoon thunderstorms Monday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have another hot and stormy day on Monday.

We will have a chance of seeing a coastal shower Monday morning before rain chances increase for the inland counties this afternoon.

Our area will have a 50% chance of seeing scattered showers and storms on Monday.

Highs will be near 90 degrees before the afternoon storms start popping up.

This summer storm pattern will continue for the rest of the week.

Channel 9 meteorologists are also continuing to monitor the tropics, which are thankfully quiet.

