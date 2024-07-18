News

Morning heat to fuel afternoon storms in Central Florida

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

Morning heat to fuel afternoon storms in Central Florida Central Florida will be hot and steamy on Thursday. (WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be hot and steamy on Thursday.

Our area will see highs in the mid-90s Thursday afternoon.

The heat index, or feels-like temperature, will be around 100 to 104 degrees.

In addition to the heat, storm chances will be picking up.

Central Florida will have a 50% chance of seeing rain and storms in the afternoon and evening.

The chance of rain will be elevated throughout the week and the weekend.

Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring the tropics that are thankfully quiet.

