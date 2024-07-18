Morning heat to fuel afternoon storms in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be hot and steamy on Thursday.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Our area will see highs in the mid-90s Thursday afternoon.
The heat index, or feels-like temperature, will be around 100 to 104 degrees.
Read: Orlando Business leaders sound alarm on ‘overregulation’ as officials consider new rules for bars
In addition to the heat, storm chances will be picking up.
Central Florida will have a 50% chance of seeing rain and storms in the afternoon and evening.
Read: Access for All: Orlando Museum of Art offering free admission on Thursday
The chance of rain will be elevated throughout the week and the weekend.
Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring the tropics that are thankfully quiet.
Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:
©2024 Cox Media Group